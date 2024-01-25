11th Corps Commander Polo Cup: Rijas/Master Paints reach subsidiary final

Rijas Polo/Master Paints triumphed over HN Polo with a 7-4 victory, securing their place in the subsidiary final of the 11th Corps Commander Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by Alfalah Investment and Abhi Investment, here at Jinnah Polo Fields.

The match, held on Thursday, drew a significant crowd of families and polo enthusiasts eager to witness the high-stakes competition. Amirreza Behboudi led the charge for Rijas Polo/Master Paints with an impressive tally of six goals, while teammate Bilal Hayat Noon added another to their score. HN Polo put up a strong fight, with Mumtaz Abbas Niazi netting two goals, and Raja Samiullah and Babar Naseem contributing one goal each.

The match commenced with Rijas Polo/Master Paints taking an early lead in the first chukker. However, HN Polo quickly responded with two consecutive goals, briefly overtaking the lead before Rijas/Master Paints leveled the score at 2-2 at the close of the second chukker.

The third chukker saw both teams displaying remarkable skills and resilience, each scoring two goals and bringing the score to a nail-biting 4-4. In the critical moments of the chukker, Rijas/Master Paints edged ahead with a crucial field goal, gaining a slender 5-4 advantage.

The final and decisive chukker was dominated by Rijas Polo/Master Paints. Their relentless attack resulted in two back-to-back goals, sealing their victory at 7-4. The match was officiated by field umpires Raja Temur Nadeem and Raja Mikael Sami, adding to the professional atmosphere of the tournament.