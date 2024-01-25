Thursday, January 25, 2024
25 dead in central China fire

Agencies
January 25, 2024
International, Newspaper

BEIJING  -  At least 25 people died Wednesday after a fire broke out at a store situated in the central Chinese prov­ince of Jiangxi, state media reported. “At 3:24 pm (0724 GMT) on January 24, a fire broke out on the below-ground level at a store... in Xinyu, Jiangxi,” the country’s state broadcaster CCTV reported.

“As of 6:40 pm (1040 GMT), 25 people had been killed in the accident, and other injured were be­ing treated in the hospital,” the report added, with­out specifying the precise cause of the fire.

Video footage released by CCTV showed several fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles lined up across the street from a row of business­es. It was not clear how many people were injured in the accident. The incident comes just five days after a late-evening blaze at a school in central Chi­na’s Henan province that killed some 13 persons.

Agencies

