66 kids die of pneumonia across south Punjab in current month

MULTAN - A total of 66 kids died of pneumonia in public hospitals across south Pun­jab in the current month while 2,847 patients reported to health facilities.

Health Department South Punjab Spokesperson Assad Ullah Shahzad told media on Wednesday that 41 deaths were reported from Children Complex Multan, nine from Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, 14 from Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital DG Khan, and one each from Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital Bahawal­pur while no death was reported from Nishtar Hospital Multan by January 23.

He stated that as many as 556 pneu­monia patients visited out patient departments and 2,291 admitted to Accident & Emergency wards, with 2,207 of them recovered.

It may be mentioned that pneumo­nia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs. The air sacs may fill with fluid or pus (puru­lent material), causing cough with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, and dif­ficulty breathing. A variety of organ­isms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi, can cause pneumonia.

Pneumonia can range in serious­ness from mild to life-threatening. It is most serious for infants and young children, people older than age 65, and people with health problems or weakened immune systems.

PROVIDING FACILITIES TOBUSINESS COMMUNITY PRIORITY FOR ECONOMIC STABILITY: DC

Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer said that providing facilities to the business community was priority of the provincial govern­ment for the economic stability.

He expressed these views during surprise visit to Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) here Wednesday and took briefing.

The DC checked the service delivery at the counters of the federal and pro­vincial departments.

BFC was fully operational for the promotion of investment under the directions of Punjab government.

He said that all facilities were being provided under one roof to solve long-standing problems of businessmen.

Establishment of Business Facilita­tion Centre will increase easy invest­ment and to eliminate unnecessary problems for entrepreneurs.

As many as 106 services of 18 pro­vincial and two federal departments would be available under one roof in the centre, he concluded.