7th Commissioner Cup Girls Basketball event inaugurated

LAHORE - The 7th Commissioner Cup Girls Basketball Tournament was inaugu­rated by Tahmina Asif, the Chairper­son of the POA Environment Com­mission for Sindh and Balochistan, at International Abdul Nasir Basket­ball Court Arambagh.

The event, graced by KBBA Presi­dent Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Saeeda Iftikhar and Shaughta Fay­az, commenced with Tahmina Asif’s commitment to providing full sup­port from the POA to the KBBA. She expressed her appreciation to the Commissioner of Karachi for the exceptional sports facilities made available to the city’s young talent. Ghulam Muhammad set the stage by presenting a detailed report of the tournament.

The tournament opened with a se­ries of exciting matches. In the first game, Bahria College emerged vic­torious over Islamia College with a score of 10-6. BCP North Nazimabad displayed dominance in the second match, outpacing Kims College by 18-4 victory. The third match of the day saw Government Degree Sci­ence College securing a 12-6 win against Beacon College Clifton.