7th Commissioner Cup Girls Basketball event inaugurated

LAHORE - The 7th Commissioner Cup Girls Basketball Tournament was inaugurated by Tahmina Asif, the Chairperson of the POA Environment Commission for Sindh and Balochistan, at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh.
The event, graced by KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Saeeda Iftikhar and Shaughta Fayaz, commenced with Tahmina Asif’s commitment to providing full support from the POA to the KBBA. She expressed her appreciation to the Commissioner of Karachi for the exceptional sports facilities made available to the city’s young talent. Ghulam Muhammad set the stage by presenting a detailed report of the tournament.
The tournament opened with a series of exciting matches. In the first game, Bahria College emerged victorious over Islamia College with a score of 10-6. BCP North Nazimabad displayed dominance in the second match, outpacing Kims College by 18-4 victory. The third match of the day saw Government Degree Science College securing a 12-6 win against Beacon College Clifton.