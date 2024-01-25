Aflatoxin control increasing agriculture exports: Dr Kausar

ISLAMABAD - “Aflatoxins are mycotoxins and aflatoxin control is increasing Pakistan agricultural exports,” said Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik, Minister for National Food Se­curity and Research while ad­dressing dialogue on regulato­ry harmonization in Pakistan for Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) and Biopesticides at an event at a local hotel.

The event was organsised by United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Center of Agriculture and BioScience International (CABI), Paki­stan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) and USAID. Dr Kausar also talked about the significance of using biofertil­izers and organic fertilizers instead of conventional fertil­izers. He further added that conventional nitro-based fer­tilizers are not only expensive but the energy input in making them is colossal and they have harmful effects on the envi­ronment as well. He acknowl­edged Minsitry’s development of the National Agricultural Biotechnology Policy and said: “It’s in front of the cabinet right now and we would like to get it approved before the change of government.”

Ms Jessica Mudjitaba-Fer­nandez, Program Manager, USDA, stated that collabora­tion is crucial in tackling the challenges posed by Aflatoxin contamination. She also ac­knowledged that Pakistan has the first registration in South Asia with USDA and a Statuary Regulatory Order (SRO) will be awarded soon to Pakistan. She emphasized that by working together, USDA, CABI, PARC, and the private sector can pool their expertise and resources to develop effective strategies for Aflatoxin control, ensuring the safety and quality of agri­cultural products in Pakistan.

The agriculture sector con­tributes a substantial 22.9% to Pakistan’s GDP and gener­ates 37.4% of employment in the country. Aflatoxin and parasite residue pose signifi­cant hurdles in both domestic and international trade. A joint working group was formed in 2018 consisting of officials of CABI, PARC, USDA, and USAID. “The project has supported setting up Pakistan’s first Af­latoxin Biocontrol Laboratory at the Crop Research Institute, NARC, Islamabad,” briefed Hina Chaudhry, scientific offi­cer and media advisor at PRC.

Keith Metzner (USAID) ac­knowledged the longstanding cooperation between Paki­stan and the United States in the agricultural sector, which has resulted in notable achievements, particularly in the cultivation of wheat and maize. He emphasized the sig­nificance of enhancing food safety mechanisms as a means to boost agricultural exports from Pakistan. Babar Ehsan Bajwa, CABI’s Senior Regional Director, in Asia, expressed his gratitude to all participants for their active engagement in the dialogue and their genuine interest in the national cause of ensuring food safety and implementing biological con­trol measures for Aflatoxin.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, chair­man of the Pakistan Agricul­tural Research Council (PARC), emphasized the significance of Aflatoxin control in both bol­stering export potential and safeguarding the nation’s pub­lic health. He underscored the ongoing efforts of PARC scien­tists in developing biological control methods for Aflatoxin in various crops such as chillies, maize, rice, and ground nuts.