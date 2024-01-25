Anjuman Mughalia Sialkot condemns construction of Ram Mandir on Babri Masjid site

SIALKOT - In a recent gathering led by Patron Fazal Jilani, Anjuman Mughalia Sialkot vehemently criticised the construction of the Ram Mandir on the Babri Masjid site. Prominent figures including former MPA Imran Ashraf, President Naeem Mughal, and Secretary Abdul Rahman Mughal expressed their concerns over the BJP government’s decision to inaugurate the Ayodhya Ram temple ahead of elec­tions, denouncing it as an expression of ignorance and tyrannical thinking. The speakers emphasised the importance of respecting places of worship to prevent the escalation of hatred, referencing the tragic events of December 6, 1992, when extrem­ists martyred the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. They highlighted the Supreme Court’s 2019 decision to construct the Ram temple on the same site, stating that this decision adversely affects billions of Mus­lims globally, including those in India.

Notable figures such as Group Chairman Paki­stan Cargo Mohammad Yousuf, Chairman Dry Port Sheikh Abdul Waheed, and others, including Ex-district Nazim Sialkot Akmal Cheema, Abid A Khawaja, and Secretary Business Community Hu­mayun Riaz, jointly demanded the preservation of religious sites and called for rebuilding the Babri Masjid on its original site.