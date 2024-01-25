ATC acquits Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif in provocative talk case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mian Javed Latif in a provocative talk case. The court also acquit­ted two co-accused, PTV’s former managing director Sohail Ali Khan, and director news Rashid Baig, in the case. The court held that alle­gations of provocative talk could not be proved against the accused, while allowing their acquittal ap­plications. ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal announced the re­served decision on acquittal ap­plications, filed by Marriyum Au­rangzeb and others. The court had reserved its verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties. PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb also appeared in the court during Wednesday’s proceedings. Talking to the media, she said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari should talk about his performance while ob­serving civility. She said that Bila­wal was new in Lahore, adding that may be he had not seen PKLI, uni­versities and Daanish schools.