Thursday, January 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ATC acquits Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif in provocative talk case

ATC acquits Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif in provocative talk case
Agencies
January 25, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mian Javed Latif in a provocative talk case. The court also acquit­ted two co-accused, PTV’s former managing director Sohail Ali Khan, and director news Rashid Baig, in the case. The court held that alle­gations of provocative talk could not be proved against the accused, while allowing their acquittal ap­plications. ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal announced the re­served decision on acquittal ap­plications, filed by Marriyum Au­rangzeb and others. The court had reserved its verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties. PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb also appeared in the court during Wednesday’s proceedings. Talking to the media, she said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari should talk about his performance while ob­serving civility. She said that Bila­wal was new in Lahore, adding that may be he had not seen PKLI, uni­versities and Daanish schools.

Meeting under Nawaz reviews polling day management

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1706070284.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024