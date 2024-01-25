ATC acquits Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif in provocative talk case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mian Javed Latif in a provocative talk case. The court also acquitted two co-accused, PTV’s former managing director Sohail Ali Khan, and director news Rashid Baig, in the case. The court held that allegations of provocative talk could not be proved against the accused, while allowing their acquittal applications. ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal announced the reserved decision on acquittal applications, filed by Marriyum Aurangzeb and others. The court had reserved its verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties. PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb also appeared in the court during Wednesday’s proceedings. Talking to the media, she said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should talk about his performance while observing civility. She said that Bilawal was new in Lahore, adding that may be he had not seen PKLI, universities and Daanish schools.