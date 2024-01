SUKKUR - Former Ad­visor to CM for Religious Af­fairs Sindh, Advocate Pir Syed Bachal Shah Jillani who is the candidate of PS 31 Kingri, Khairpur district visited lo­calities in connection with the election campaign. Accompa­nied by the other candidates of the National Assembly and PPP leaders, Shah was warm­ly welcomed in Pir Jo Goth and several villages. Address­ing the local people, Advocate Syed Bachal Shah recalled the services provided to the peo­ple by the former government of the PPP in Sindh.