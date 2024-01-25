Thursday, January 25, 2024
Bahawalpur DPO takes notice of prisoner’s death

Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -   District Police Officer (DPO) of Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas has taken notice of death of a man in the lock-up of Hasilpur po­lice station. According to a spokesperson for Bahawal­pur Police, following a theft-case, the police team of PS Hasilpur took a person iden­tified as Noman alias Nomi into custody and shifted him to lock-up. “The inmate com­plained of pain in chest at the police lock-up and he was immediately taken to emer­gency ward of the hospital where doctors diagnosed that he suffered cardiac pain,” the police spokesper­son said. He further said that Nomi died of heart attack. However, DPO Bahawalpur had taken notice of death of the prisoner and directed the relevant officials to conduct inquiry into the incident and submit report to him. Fur­ther probe was in process.

