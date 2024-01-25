Balochistan health secretary directs to take action against unregistered, substandard private hospitals

QUETTA - Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan on Wednesday di­rected the Healthcare Commission to take strict action against unreg­istered hospitals and substandard private hospitals to improve and regulate services of private hospi­tals. The secretary instructed the chief executive officer (CEO) of the healthcare commission to take steps to meet the standards of the hospital for the interest of patients, said a press release issued here. He said that measures were being taken to improve treatment qual­ity in hospitals of the province, saying that no compromise would be made on the standard of the hospitals. The secretary said that the health department was taking steps to regularise the sale of medi­cines which would be regularly monitored by drug inspectors.