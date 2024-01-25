BBISE finalises arrangements for annual matric exams on Feb 20

QUETTA - Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Controller Abida Kakar on Wednes­day said that matric exams would start from February 20 and in this regard all necessary preparation has been made to conduct the exam in a peaceful environment. Talking to media here, she said that during the examination, if any supervisory staff tried to sabotage the examina­tion process, strict action would be taken against him. During the ex­ams, she said that all the photostat shops will remain closed and mobile phones would not be allowed in and around the exams centres. She said that if any student is found cheating, his result would be cancelled. If any class IV staff is found assisting the student during exams, the disciplin­ary action would be taken against him, she warned. Abida Kakar said that BBISE has gradually shifted from a manual system to digitalization and the people would get better facilities in future. Balochistan government was leaving no stone unturned to end menace of cheating being reported during exams, she said. “We will have to fight together to discourage copy­ing system for the bright future of the students,” she said.