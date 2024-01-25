Thursday, January 25, 2024
Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milestone for general elections, says Nisar Khuhro

Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The Pakistan People’s Party Sindh President Sena­tor Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Wednesday said the public meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Hyderabad on February 4 will be historic and people will warmly welcome their young leader.

He expressed these views while visiting various places of Hyderabad city in connection with the preparations for the public meeting. According to a statement, on this occasion, general secre­tary Senator Waqar Mehdi, information secretary Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, Ali Muhammad Sahito, Ahsaan Abro, Engr. Sikandar Hayat and other leaders and workers were with him. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given us the slogan of tolerance and PPP’s competition is not with other political parties rather the party is confronting poverty, inflation and unemployment.

Nisar Khuhro said that in difficult times, the party raised the slogan “Pakistan Khape” and never confronted the institutions, and today, PPP political opponents are worried because of the party’s positive approach.

