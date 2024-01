KARACHI - The body of a five-year-old boy, who was drowned at a stream near sec­tor 7 Karachi, the other day, was recovered approximately after 22 hours of rescue opera­tion on Wednesday. According to police, an extensive search operation was launched, to lo­cate the missing child, which had to be temporarily halted last evening due to darkness. However, the search resumed early this morning and div­ers finally recovered Os­man’s body submerged in the stream, a private news chan­nel reported.