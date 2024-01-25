Caretaker govt convenes meeting of National Economic Council next week

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government has convened the meeting of the National Economic Coun­cil next week to approve the country’s 13th Five-Year Plan, authorise the removal of pro­vincial nature projects worth Rs120 billion from the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and ban­ning of such projects from fu­ture development outlay.

The meeting of the NEC, headed by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq, will consider a six-point agenda on January 29, 2024, official source told The Nation. In September 2023, President Dr Arif Alvi had approved the reconstitution of the National Economic Council (NEC) under Article 156 of the Constitution. The 13 members NEC is headed by the caretaker prime minister, caretaker chief ministers of all four provinces as its members, one represen­tative of each province, to be nominated by the respective chief ministers, and four other members nominated by the PM. The NEC meeting could be sum­moned by the chairman (Prime Minister) or on a requisition made by one-half of the mem­bers at least twice a year.

The source said that most important agenda items are related to 13th Five Years Plan (2024-25 to 2028-29) and re­moval/banning of provincial nature projects from the Fed­eral Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). The other agenda items are related to Pub­lic Investment Management As­sessment (PIMA) & Climate-PI­MA action plan, midyear review of the PSDP, midyear review of the Annual Plan, and Midyear review of the SDGs, said the source. Regarding the removal of provincial level projects from the PSDP 2023-24 and banning such projects from the inclusion in future PSDPs, the source said that the a summary in this regard will be presented to the National Economic Coun­cil (NEC). It has been proposed that all provincial projects with zero financial progress may not be implemented. Ministries/Di­visions would not make or ini­tiate any expenditure on such projects. Allocation of these 76 projects in the PSDP 2023-24 is about Rs 32.547 billion, while the total cost is over Rs 120 billion, may be diverted to other important projects, espe­cially where additional foreign component is required, within overall PSDP 2023-24 and re­ported to NEC, the source said.

It has also been recommend­ed that no further authoriza­tion to SDGs Program may be made. It has been decided to stop the release of the remain­ing Rs 29 billion, of the total allocated Rs 90.120 billion for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Plan (SAP) in the Public Sector Development Program(PSDP) 2023-24, for the parliamentarian schemes.

It has also been recommend­ed to NEC that Cabinet Division would prioritize completion of ongoing schemes within al­ready authorized amount. The saving of Rs28.740 billion may be diverted to other important projects, especially where ad­ditional foreign component is required, within overall PSDP 2023-24 and reported to NEC.

Projects under Prime Min­ister’s Initiatives, placed at Annex-IV, may be capped at current expenditure level. Pro­vincial governments may take these up as per their priority; the saving of Rs 53 billion may be diverted to other important projects, especially where ad­ditional foreign component is required, within overall PSDP 2023-24 and reported to NEC. All ongoing projects may be completed to avoid waste of investment already made and due to possible legal/contrac­tual issues. Authorization of allocated funds for such proj­ects should be made to ensure their timely Implementation. Projects in newly merged dis­tricts would not be included in the ambit of the above.

Regarding the 13th Five Years Plan, the source said that a draft of the plan will be submitted to the NEC for approval. It is worth mentioning here that the coun­try was without Five Years Plan since 2018, as three previous governments of PML(N),PTI and PDM coalition government have failed to finalize it. The caretaker government had con­stituted 23 expert groups, con­sisting of over 500 experts, on key economic issues for prepar­ing the 13th Five Year Plan in­cluding energy, macroeconomic framework, balance of Payment, Public Sector Development Pro­gram (PSDP), food and agricul­ture, population, poverty, gov­ernance reforms, culture etc. These experts’ groups have sub­mitted their recommendations/reports to the Planning Minis­try. This is for the first time in the country’s history that NEC under caretaker government is taking such big steps which will have long term implication on the future elected federal as well as provincial governments.