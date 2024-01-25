Caretaker govt convenes meeting of National Economic Council next week

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government has convened the meeting of the National Economic Council next week to approve the country’s 13th Five-Year Plan, authorise the removal of provincial nature projects worth Rs120 billion from the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and banning of such projects from future development outlay.
The meeting of the NEC, headed by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq, will consider a six-point agenda on January 29, 2024, official source told The Nation. In September 2023, President Dr Arif Alvi had approved the reconstitution of the National Economic Council (NEC) under Article 156 of the Constitution. The 13 members NEC is headed by the caretaker prime minister, caretaker chief ministers of all four provinces as its members, one representative of each province, to be nominated by the respective chief ministers, and four other members nominated by the PM. The NEC meeting could be summoned by the chairman (Prime Minister) or on a requisition made by one-half of the members at least twice a year.
The source said that most important agenda items are related to 13th Five Years Plan (2024-25 to 2028-29) and removal/banning of provincial nature projects from the Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). The other agenda items are related to Public Investment Management Assessment (PIMA) & Climate-PIMA action plan, midyear review of the PSDP, midyear review of the Annual Plan, and Midyear review of the SDGs, said the source. Regarding the removal of provincial level projects from the PSDP 2023-24 and banning such projects from the inclusion in future PSDPs, the source said that the a summary in this regard will be presented to the National Economic Council (NEC). It has been proposed that all provincial projects with zero financial progress may not be implemented. Ministries/Divisions would not make or initiate any expenditure on such projects. Allocation of these 76 projects in the PSDP 2023-24 is about Rs 32.547 billion, while the total cost is over Rs 120 billion, may be diverted to other important projects, especially where additional foreign component is required, within overall PSDP 2023-24 and reported to NEC, the source said.
It has also been recommended that no further authorization to SDGs Program may be made. It has been decided to stop the release of the remaining Rs 29 billion, of the total allocated Rs 90.120 billion for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Plan (SAP) in the Public Sector Development Program(PSDP) 2023-24, for the parliamentarian schemes.
It has also been recommended to NEC that Cabinet Division would prioritize completion of ongoing schemes within already authorized amount. The saving of Rs28.740 billion may be diverted to other important projects, especially where additional foreign component is required, within overall PSDP 2023-24 and reported to NEC.
Projects under Prime Minister’s Initiatives, placed at Annex-IV, may be capped at current expenditure level. Provincial governments may take these up as per their priority; the saving of Rs 53 billion may be diverted to other important projects, especially where additional foreign component is required, within overall PSDP 2023-24 and reported to NEC. All ongoing projects may be completed to avoid waste of investment already made and due to possible legal/contractual issues. Authorization of allocated funds for such projects should be made to ensure their timely Implementation. Projects in newly merged districts would not be included in the ambit of the above.
Regarding the 13th Five Years Plan, the source said that a draft of the plan will be submitted to the NEC for approval. It is worth mentioning here that the country was without Five Years Plan since 2018, as three previous governments of PML(N),PTI and PDM coalition government have failed to finalize it. The caretaker government had constituted 23 expert groups, consisting of over 500 experts, on key economic issues for preparing the 13th Five Year Plan including energy, macroeconomic framework, balance of Payment, Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), food and agriculture, population, poverty, governance reforms, culture etc. These experts’ groups have submitted their recommendations/reports to the Planning Ministry. This is for the first time in the country’s history that NEC under caretaker government is taking such big steps which will have long term implication on the future elected federal as well as provincial governments.