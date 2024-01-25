Cautious fight in poll campaigns

ISLAMABAD - It is a wellknown fact that the political statements of politicians, especially during the election campaigns, should never be considered seriously as claims and pledges never translated in true sense.

For February polls, the major political parties [PML-N and PPP] are seemingly facing a bit of a hard situation in canvassing as the public has been bearing the brunt of record inflation in the country.

It seems these major parties are mainly left over in the political arena, as the election campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is not on the screen. The players from both sides have not only target­ing PTI’s policies but also targeting each other.

Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] has mainly been targeting PML-N in the election campaign and also conveying a message that it would avoid political vendetta in case of coming into power.

The mysterious absence of Asif Ali Zardari in the election campaign has also been considered as a wise political move in this regard. Pakistan Peo­ples Party has indirectly been addressing the PTI’s voters, by claiming that they would not make po­litical prisoners, if they take the rein.

It was an interesting argument by Bilawal Bhu­tto that they would prefer to form a government with ‘independent candidates’. Political pundits have already been guessing that a clear winner and smaller parties might play a kingmaker role after the elections to form a government.

The PML-N, in its political campaign, has not been giving response to the verbal attacks by Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari but mainly criticizing the policies of Imran Khan. Both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in public meetings have not been seen criticizing Asif Ali Zardari at any moment. Political pundits assume that the major parties would have not many options to form a strong government as both the parties have to sit to­gether. The independent strong candidates may likely emerge a pressure group in the upcoming national assembly.

In this scenario, the importance of turncoats cannot be ignored. These turncoats also named as ‘Lotay’, have found their refuge in major parties as some are contesting from the platform of Jhangir Tareen and the rest are divided in PML-N and PPP.

The acceptance of turncoats in political parties is fruitful as the party cannot ignore the elect­ables. These migratory political birds have found their destination and have never been shy to change their loyalties.

Background discussions with major politicians revealed that these two major parties will avoid taking any risk to form a government with inde­pendents. The distribution of main positions could be much more difficult in the next scenario.