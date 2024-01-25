Thursday, January 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

City district police arrest Lyari gangster

APP
January 25, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The District City Police on Wednesday ap­prehended a trusted accom­plice of Lyari gangster Arslan Patni, seizing weapons in the process. SSP City Amjad Hayat stated that the arrest of Mu­hammad Daniyal took place within the jurisdiction of the Garden police station. The authorities recovered a pistol with rounds from the posses­sion of the accused. The crimi­nal history of the detained individual is currently under scrutiny, and a case has been filed against him, initiating fur­ther investigative procedures.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1706070284.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024