City district police arrest Lyari gangster

KARACHI - The District City Police on Wednesday ap­prehended a trusted accom­plice of Lyari gangster Arslan Patni, seizing weapons in the process. SSP City Amjad Hayat stated that the arrest of Mu­hammad Daniyal took place within the jurisdiction of the Garden police station. The authorities recovered a pistol with rounds from the posses­sion of the accused. The crimi­nal history of the detained individual is currently under scrutiny, and a case has been filed against him, initiating fur­ther investigative procedures.