Civil society, environmentalists berate civic agency for intending to repossess zoo

ISLAMABAD - The civil society and environmentalists of the federal capital on Wednesday berated the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for its intention to repossess the erstwhile Islamabad Marghazar Zoo currently oper­ating as the only Wildlife Rescue and Re­habilitation Center under the ambit of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

The CDA, development agency of the fed­eral capital, in a recent news article pub­lished in a national daily expressed its in­tention to regain the control of the Zoo from the IWMB. However, IWMB already has plans to revive the closed zoo as a vis­itors’ information and educational center on wildlife.

A civil society member running a wild­life rescue and rehabilitation organization on the premises of old zoo while request­ing anonymity told APP that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) 2020 verdict has clearly stated that Islamabad zoo should be per­manently shut down and that manage­ment handed over to IWMB and that IWMB should work towards prevention of cruel­ty to animals in ICT with help of govt agen­cies like Chief Commissioner and IG police offices.

The Wildlife Rescue non-governmental organization is also partnering with the IWMB to assist its operations at the Res­cue Center.

He regretted that the Parliament of Pa­kistan had approved the Islamabad Na­ture Conservation and Wildlife Manage­ment Act, 2023 aimed at empowering the IWMB but it was not enacted so far as it was not being sent to the President for signing due to red tape.

While citing a similar example to Islam­abad Zoo that faced the worst administra­tion and maltreatment of animals under the CDA regime prior to be shut down, he said that the King’s Zoo in Nepal was con­verted into an education and wildlife reha­bilitation center after the end of the King’s rule in Nepal. It is currently being visited by school students for sensitization and education and headed by a vet who got his professional degree from Norway in wild­life management.

The Chitwan National Park was managed by the Nepali Army that resulted in zero poaching in the protected area, where­as the elephants being released in the na­tional park were used for patrolling by the Nepalese Army that made it the best exam­ple of an environment friendly patrolling without fuel-based jeeps.

When contacted, Chairperson IWMB, Rina Saeed Khan said the IHC verdict was not challenged by any stakeholder including the CDA after judgement was passed in 2020 that made the decree a law which must be followed in all cases. However, in terms of repossession of the Zoo which was out of the question as per the IHC verdict the rele­vant forum was the Court, she added.

The Zoo’s poor governance and mal­treatment of animals brought a bad name to the country whereas the Margalla Wild­life Center (currently the Wildlife Rescue Center component is up and running in Is­lamabad Zoo) has so far successfully res­cued and rehabilitated approximately 381 animals since 2020, including mammals, birds, and reptiles.

Moreover, some 51 different animals in­cluding seven Black Bears, a Bengal Tiger, 15 Rhesus Monkey, an Indian Palm Civ­et Cat, a Steppe Eagle, 21 Indian Kites, a White Eyed Buzzard, a Booted Eagle and three Spiny Tailed Lizards were under the rehabilitation process, she added. Once funding is arranged the Visitor Information Centre will be added for public with digital displays (virtual zoo) and an amphitheater and educational centre for children.

When contacted the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination official opined that the issue was commu­nicated in the Ministry whereas the pos­session of the Zoo could only be done through the court otherwise it would be an illegal occupation of the land. It should have to be contested on strong reasons that would permit the CDA to take possession whereas earlier the Zoo issue was taken to court due to poor upkeep of the wildlife by the CDA officials which resulted into the decree allowing the IWMB to take over the management of the Zoo for better manage­ment of the site he added.