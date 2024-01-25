CM reviews uplift projects

LAHORE - The 37th Punjab cabinet meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday, approved special allowance for doctors of Dera Ghazi Khan In­stitute of Cardiology and dissolution of board of directors of the Bank of Pun­jab. It sanctioned release of funds to widen the road leading to Bibi Pak Dam­an shrine and decided that widow of former Punjab chief secretary Abdullah Sumbal should be given possession of allotted house at GOR-1 immediately. Re-issuance of Punjab Healthcare Commission (Amended) Ordinance, 2023 and approval of appointment to the posts of presiding officers in Punjab La­bour Courts in Sahiwal and Faisalabad were granted along with nomination of presiding officer for District Consumer Court Lahore and constitution of Punjab Wildlife Management Committee.