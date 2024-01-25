Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational institutions

QUETTA - The Office of Commissioner Quetta Division has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Forum for Dignity Initiatives to conduct aware­ness sessions in educational institu­tions of Quetta Division regarding the kind treatment and attitudes towards persons with disabilities, transgender and women. Commis­sioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat and Executive Di­rector Forum for Dignity Initia­tives (FDI) Uzma Yaqoob signed the agreement. The Commissioner’s Of­fice and FDI will collaborate to en­gage the youth of Quetta Division in climate education, innovation, poli­cy and leadership. According to the plan, educational institutions in the provincial capital will be selected to hold sessions on climate action. The memorandum aimed to enhance awareness and strengthen com­munications about the challenges faced by the province from a rapidly changing climate. The Commissioner Office will facilitate FDI to get access to the educational institutions of Quetta Division and coordinate with the concerned authorities to ensure the success of the sensitization ses­sions organized here. The FDI will design, develop and conduct sensi­tization sessions as per the specific needs of students and audiences of educational institutions. These edu­cational sessions will focus primar­ily on climate education, leadership and policy innovation. The FDI pri­marily will raise awareness on cli­mate change and hygiene for mental health, menstrual health, and child marriage for young girls and wom­en. The FDI would submit periodic progress reports to Commissioner Quetta detailing the activities un­dertaken, results achieved and any challenges encountered during the implementation of the sensitization sessions being conducted in educa­tional institutions.