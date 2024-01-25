Thursday, January 25, 2024
Commissioner orders installing security cameras at sensitive polling stations

Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024
SARGODHA  -  Sargodha Division Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti held security arrangements related meeting on upcoming general election here on Wednesday, which was also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shrukh Kamal Sidiqui and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran. The commissioner was briefed by the re­gional police officer (RPO) that all arrangements regarding elections security across the region had been finalised by the Sargodha Police.

The commissioner ordered installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at sensitive poll­ing stations to ensure security of voters. He also ordered for sending him reports about polling scheme of all four districts of Sargodha region at the earliest. The commissioner said that Sargodha Police would strive to provide exemplary securi­ty at all polling stations so that voters could use their right of vote without any fear. Regional Elec­tion Commissioner Amir Ashfaq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal and DCs of all three districts were also present.

