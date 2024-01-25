Cosmic Crossroads: Urgent Reformation for SUPARCO’s Space Odyssey

The Global Space economy grew 8% from 2022-2023 and has reached $546 billion, and is expected to reach $800 billion in the next 5 years. Nations across the globe increased their national space budgets by $9 billion in 2023 alone, and this follows a trend in increased gov­ernmental space funding with wider rev­enue gains. The Space Race is starting to heat up once again in the 21st Century for example, the U.S prepares for the Ar­temis Missions to the Moon and sending humans to Mars with the help of SpaceX, China has built its very own indigenous Tiangong space station in the Earth’s or­bit and India has launched satellites and rockets to the Moon and Sun. There is also extensive collaboration occurring in the space realm between states and pri­vate companies alike. Government space agencies such as NASA, CNSA, ESA and ISRO are making strides in space technol­ogy and space exploration, which helps cement their geo-strategic and geo-eco­nomics importance and allows them to use space as a tool to solidify their hege­monic designs. Pakistan was no stranger to the space race as Pakistan had devel­oped their national space agency before CNSA, ISRO and ESA were even estab­lished. In fact, SUPARCO was established 8 years before the launch of the Indian Space Research Organization yet the dif­ferences in operations and missions in the 21st Century between SUPARCO and oth­er national space agencies are abysmal.

SUPARCO was the brainchild of No­bel Prize (Physics) Winner Dr. Abdus Salam, established as a research com­mittee in 1961 to booster Pakistan’s in­volvement in space technology and lay the groundwork for Pakistan to enter into the geo-strategic and geo-economic realm of aerospace. SUPARCO was mak­ing aerospace headlines by June 1962, when Pakistan launched its first rock­et named Rehbar-1, and became the third Asian nation to do so after Japan and Israel. In 1967, SUPARCO set up Pa­kistan’s first indigenous rocket manu­facturing plant in Karachi which led to the successful launches of the indige­nously produced Rehnuma and Shah­par series rockets by 1969. In Karachi, an Instrumentation Laboratory was also set-up to lay the groundwork for the fu­ture SUPARCO satellite programme. Af­ter rocket technology, the next realm to explore was satellite technology and in 1980, Pakistan established first indig­enous National Remote Sensing Centre also called “Resacent”. In the 80s and 90s, the space race began to slow down and with the fall of the USSR, space be­came a secondary realm instead of pri­mary. But with the technological ad­vancement which came in the 21st century such as improvement in robot­ics, semiconductors, satellite technology and rocket technology, the space race is now more important than ever.

In the 80’s, all of the ongoing and up­coming projects under SUPARCO were terminated due to lack of funding and through a presidential ordinance, SUPARCO was reestablished with the fo­cus shifted towards military use of space technology. Then in the 90s, SUPARCO was hit by U.S sanctions as a result of Pa­kistan’s nuclear test in Chagai in 1998, as under A.Q Khan,

SUPARCO operations were diverted to­wards achieving goal of nuclear missiles. These sanctions led to Pakistan and Chi­na’s budding relation in aerospace and space cooperation to bloom. Now for more than three decades, Pakistan and China have slowly been increasing their cooperation in space technology and space exploration as Pakistan lost the U.S as an ally in the space race. In 2019, Paki­stan and China signed a space agreement for the training of Pakistani astronauts by CSNA, space science and exploration be­tween CNSA and SUPARCO and the es­tablishment of a Sino-Pakistani space committee that will discuss other coop­erative initiatives in space. This shows Pakistan’s renewed interest in space re­search and space technology, this is also evident from the fact that in 2014, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif approved Pakistan’s National Space Program 2040, which was later shifted to Space Vi­sion 2047, to mark the 100th anniversa­ry of Pakistan. The need for space tech­nology is pivotal for Pakistan as it helps serve public and private interests as well as providing vital information regarding several fields such as agriculture, disas­ter management, mapping and GPS sys­tem, environmental monitoring, water resource management and many more. This is extremely important for a nation like Pakistan which rank in the top three nations most affected by climate change globally, as Pakistan is no stranger to cli­mate calamities such as droughts, floods and cloud bursts. Pakistan needs remote sensing satellites which can give early updates by monitoring weather events which can help on-ground resources bet­ter coordinate and launch effective re­sponse strategies to avoid as much

socio-economic loss and loss of life. In 2020, Pakistan faced a national emergency due to locust swarms at­tacking agricultural fields but with the help of SUPARCO working with the UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office, Pakistan was able to study on vegeta­tion, soil type, and other factors to help locate desert locust habitats using sat­ellite based information. Pakistan can use the same model to address its wa­ter scarcity issues by use satellites to identity water scarce hotspots and use weather identifying satellites to pre­dict patterns of droughts and rains. SUPARCO can partner with Pakistan’s Council of Research in Water Resourc­es to help the government better com­bat water scarcity issues as Pakistan is predicted to become the most water stressed country in 2040.

Pakistan needs allies in the space race to gain lost ground but there is also an add­ed importance on indigenous space tech­nological development. The Chinese are responsible for all of Pakistan’s space en­deavors and this includes the commer­cial geospatial satellite PAKSAT MMI-38, which is expected to be placed in orbit in the year 2024. Pakistan’s presence in space is so insubstantial that in a 2020 report, Pakistan’s total communication satellite capacity usage is approximately 2,200MHz. Pakistan’s indigenous satellites supply only 21% of the total 2200MHz ca­pacity while the rest is supplied by foreign satellites which cost the Pakistani exche­quer atleast $35-45 million annually. Thus the need for Pakistan to invest in its indig­enous space technology and research is of the utmost importance to help weave off and eliminate the need for foreign satellite supply. This also grants Pakistan an extra layer of geo-strategic defense and secures Pakistan’s geo-economic gains from the domestic market.

First and foremost is the issue of gov­ernmental funding, as SUPARCO’s bud­geting is a fraction of that of its rivals in the space race. Indian government bud­geted $1.52 billion to ISRO for 2022-2023 fiscal year while Pakistan only budget­ed a measly $25 million to SUPARCO for 2023-2024 fiscal year. SUPARCO needs to handle a portfolio of projects regard­ing solid fuel rockets, geostationary orbit communication satellites, remote sens­ing, low- Earth orbit experimental satel­lites and space study but is only a drop in the bucket compared to how much more is needed to be done. After resolving bud­geting constraints, Pakistan also needs to address the bureaucratic constraints on SUPARCO. A national space organization should be completely independent from all forms of governmental constraint and bureaucratic red tape, with the chairman of the organization appointed directly by Head of State for their most qualification and PhDs in the realm of aerospace, met­allurgical engineering, physics and math. A conductive environment should be en­abled by the government between for SUPARCO, IST and Air University among other private organizations to increase domestic collaboration and allow for new startups for space research and de­velopment. Pakistan should introduce legislation to promote and develop Pa­kistan’s national space organization and space enterprises.

Pakistan has multiple challenges to address regarding socioeconomic re­gression and political instability, but Pa­kistan needs to grasp the geo-strategic and geo-economics importance of space and space technology and with its re­gional rival India investing heavily with collaboration with the U.S and NASA, Pa­kistan urgently need to reevaluate its space race related security concern.

Without the government’s support to revive SUPARCO and introduce a com­prehensive and objective national space policy, SUPARCO and Pakistan’s hope for a comeback in the space war will be overshadowed by the growing success­es of the Indian space organization ISRO and their geo-strategic gains.

MUHAMMAD UMAR BILAL RATHORE

–The writer is a graduate of International Relations from the National Defence Uni­versity, Islamabad. He is a politics, eco­nomics and security analyst.