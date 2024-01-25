Da Silva, Hodge keep Australia at bay in second session

Mitchell Starc took three scalps including his 350th Test wicket to rock West Indies top order before Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva produced an excellent fightback to bat through the middle session and frustrate the hosts on a good batting pitch at the Gabba.

West Indies threatened to waste a golden opportunity after winning the toss when they lost 5 for 64 in the opening session with Starc claiming three and Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picking up one apiece. West Indies' top order failed to adjust to the extra bounce again with five of the top six nicking deliveries they possibly could have left.

But Hodge and Da Silva adjusted after the first dinner interval and batted superbly in the twilight session putting on an unbeaten stand of 81. Both men were resolute with their defence and made excellent decisions outside their off stump as the pink ball softened and the pitch flattened out. Da Silva was tested with the short ball but made some good decisions while Hodge looked better and better the longer the session went. Any time Australia's bowlers overpitched, they capitalised with controlled drives through cover and down the ground. Cummins cycled through seven bowlers in the session, including Marnus Labuschagne, but could not break West Indies' highest and longest stand of the series to date.

Earlier, the top order failed to play with the same discipline. Kraigg Brathwaite was the first to fall, lured into a half-hearted drive by Hazlewood who found the edge with a ball that just swung away a touch.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kirk McKenzie then steadied with both players looking in good touch. Chanderpaul unfurled two cut shots and a sweet on-drive while McKenzie launched Nathan Lyon for six over long-on and thrashed Cummins through cover. But his aggression brought about his downfall as he nicked to slip trying to cut Cummins off the front foot.

Starc returned to bag three in quick succession before the first break. Chanderpaul needlessly tried to defend a ball well wide of his off stump and some extra bounce found the outside edge with Steven Smith pouching the catch at second slip.

Alick Athanaze then nicked a full wide ball trying to drive to hand Starc his 350th Test wicket, becoming the fifth Australian to reach that milestone. Justin Greaves nicked the last ball before the break with Starc getting a good length delivery to angle across and catch the edge. It leaves Starc just four wickets behind Dennis Lillee on Australia's all-time list.

It was a disappointing first session for West Indies after opting to bat first with Guyana off-spinning all-rounder Kevin Sinclair making his Test debut in place of Gudakesh Motie. Sinclair received his debut Test cap before play from former West Indies and Guyana all-rounder Carl Hooper. Sinclair has played seven ODIs and six T20Is. He is the fourth debutant for the West Indies in the two-Test series but the only change from the XI that lost in Adelaide.

Australia stuck with their winning formula despite some COVID-19 infections running through the camp. All-rounder Cameron Green and coach Andrew McDonald both tested positive yesterday after Travis Head had tested positive earlier the week. Head has since tested negative. Green had to stand away from his teammates during the anthems and while they celebrated the wickets, but fielded at gully throughout the first session. He also bowled in the second session. Khawaja was also declared fit to play having recovered from a blow to the head late in the Adelaide Test and took two good catches at first slip