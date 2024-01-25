Dasu power project engineer, two workers killed in road accident

Mansehra - In the early hours of Wednesday, an engineer and two steel fixers employed at the Dasu Hydropower Project lost their lives, and 11 labourers sustained injuries in a road accident in Upper Kohistan.

According to Abdul Rehman, a Rescue 1122 official, “Three individuals were killed, and 11 others were injured in the accident. The bodies and injured have been transferred to a nearby health facility.”

The unfortunate incident occurred when a vehicle, transporting 14 labourers and staff members from the Dasu Hydropower Project, was returning to the Ichar Nullah residential camp after the night shift. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid off the road and plunge into a ravine.

“The vehicle experienced a sudden technical fault, went out of the driver’s control, and resulted in the fatal accident,” explained Rehman.

He further informed that the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Dasu, where Mohammad Arsalan, an engineer from Nowshera, and steel fixers Mohammad Zaid Dar and Ghufranullah, residents of Allai Battagram, were declared dead by the doctors.

The injured received emergency treatment at the civil hospital and were then referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad. An official from the dam clarified that none of the Chinese or foreign workers at the dam were involved in the accident.