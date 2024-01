SUKKUR - Deputy Com­missioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar along with the District Election Com­missioner, and officers from other relevant departments on Wednesday visited the Gov­ernment Superior Science Col­lege. They reviewed security measures, installation of CCTV cameras, parking arrange­ments, distribution of election materials, collection points for election results, the district control room, and other prep­arations for general election.