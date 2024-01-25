Thursday, January 25, 2024
DC visits polling stations of Sakrand

APP
January 25, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   Depu­ty Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind visited the various poll­ing stations of Sakrand Tehsil and reviewed the facilities. During the visit, DC directed the officials of the educa­tion works department that building renovation work should be completed soon and ensure the provision of basic facilities in the polling stations so that all the ar­rangements can be complet­ed before the election. Later DC attended the ceremony as the chief guest and distribut­ed trophies and medals to the players of the winning team. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Shari Ittihad Sakrand provides opportunities to the youth by organizing a cricket match tournament which is an excellent initiative

