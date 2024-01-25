Economy gaining momentum due to positive steps: CM Naqvi

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited Akhuwat College and University in Musta­fabad area of Kasur where Akhuwat Foun­dation CEO Dr Amjad Saqib briefed him about the project.

Addressing the stu­dents, CM Naqvi said they were Pakistanis and they should play their part for the prog­ress of the country. He said Pakistan was mak­ing progress and soon it will register its name in the comity of developed nations. He told the stu­dents that Pakistan has abundance of natural resources and economy is gaining momentum during the last few months. The CM advised the students to focus on education and take part in extra-curricular ac­tivities as well. He urged the students to be polite and talk to each other and everyone with love and care.

The CM praised the activities and mission of Akhuwat University and CEO Dr Amjad Saqib for spreading awareness and education among the students of lower class.