Elections’ Security

The approval by the caretaker federal cabinet for the deployment of troops and civil armed forces in and around ‘sensitive’ constituencies and polling stations ahead of the February 8 general elections reflects a crucial step in ensuring a secure and transparent electoral process. As the country moves closer to the general elections next month, there are fears regarding the security situation in parallel. At a time when threat alert had to be issued in the capital city, it is pertinent that sufficient security arrangements are in place for February 8 so that the voting and counting process can conclude without any unfortunate incident.
The decision comes in response to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) concern about a significant shortfall of 277,558 security officials required for election duty, highlighting the need for immediate measures to maintain law and order. Even if the security situation is normal, security personnel are still required to keep the calm during the electoral process where otherwise political competition often leads to aggression among the supporters of competing candidates. In the absence of required personnel, the Cabinet’s approval is a sensible step.
The surge in militant attacks, including the recent tragic incidents involving political figures, underscores the urgency of robust security arrangements. Some electoral districts, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), are particularly sensitive and vulnerable to militant elements whose sole purpose is to disrupt peace and the election process. It might not be an ideal security situation in the country for the conduct of elections but it will not be wise to disturb the democratic process on these grounds.
The formation of a committee to oversee the security arrangements further signifies a comprehensive approach to oversee and enhance security measures for the upcoming elections. To see the necessary arrangements in place, the public’s confidence in the ECP will improve. The goal, at the end of the day, is to observe a peaceful and smooth election cycle in which voter turnout does not suffer due to apprehensions and fears regarding the security situation.