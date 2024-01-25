Elections’ Security

The approval by the caretaker federal cabinet for the deploy­ment of troops and civil armed forces in and around ‘sensi­tive’ constituencies and polling stations ahead of the Febru­ary 8 general elections reflects a crucial step in ensuring a secure and transparent electoral process. As the country moves closer to the general elections next month, there are fears regarding the se­curity situation in parallel. At a time when threat alert had to be issued in the capital city, it is pertinent that sufficient security arrangements are in place for February 8 so that the voting and counting process can conclude without any unfortunate incident.

The decision comes in response to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) concern about a significant shortfall of 277,558 security officials required for election duty, highlighting the need for immediate measures to maintain law and order. Even if the se­curity situation is normal, security personnel are still required to keep the calm during the electoral process where otherwise politi­cal competition often leads to aggression among the supporters of competing candidates. In the absence of required personnel, the Cabinet’s approval is a sensible step.

The surge in militant attacks, including the recent tragic inci­dents involving political figures, underscores the urgency of robust security arrangements. Some electoral districts, especially in Balo­chistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), are particularly sensitive and vulnerable to militant elements whose sole purpose is to dis­rupt peace and the election process. It might not be an ideal secu­rity situation in the country for the conduct of elections but it will not be wise to disturb the democratic process on these grounds.

The formation of a committee to oversee the security arrange­ments further signifies a comprehensive approach to oversee and enhance security measures for the upcoming elections. To see the necessary arrangements in place, the public’s confi­dence in the ECP will improve. The goal, at the end of the day, is to observe a peaceful and smooth election cycle in which voter turnout does not suffer due to apprehensions and fears regard­ing the security situation.