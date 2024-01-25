Empowering women, strategic investment for betterment of society: Fawad

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Inter- Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fawad Hassan Fawad on Wednesday said that women empowerment was not just a moral imperative but also stra­tegic investment for betterment of society as a whole.

Fawad Hassan, who was the chief guest at a futsal tourna­ment, organised by National Commission for Human Rights (UNHCR) at the Pakistan Sports Complex, congratulated the Commission and Canada Fund for Local Initiatives to organise the event. Canada Fund for Local Initiatives and the UNHCR have joined hands for a unique four-month ini­tiative “Empower Her,” aimed at promoting girls’ partici­pation in sports. “Their firm commitment to promoting girls’ participation in sports is commendable and effec­tively breaking down barriers, transforming the landscape of sports in the country,” he said.

Giving the example of his daughter, who played football at the international level for Paki­stan, the minister exhorted girls not to get discouraged or stop pursuing their dreams only be­cause they were women. “This initiative aims to change things by playing sports, especially football, more open, inclusive and accessible,” he added. He said: “Empowering women is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic investment for the betterment of society as a whole. By breaking down barri­ers and challenging stereotypes, we create a future where every girl can dream without limits, participate without constraints, and contribute meaningfully to the success of our nation.”