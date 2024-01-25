Event held to celebrate success of women’s socio-economic resilience project

ISLAMABAD - UN Women, in collaboration with the government of Japan, hosted a showcase event in Karachi on Wednesday to highlight the success of Women’s Socio- Economic Resilience Project.

The initiative aimed to provide essential relief and protection services to women and girls in flood-affected areas, fostering their resilience and adaptability to emergencies and disasters.

This $1.85 million project was made possible through the generous support of the government of Japan that provided humanitarian assistance to regions affected by floods in 2022. The aid was directed towards women-focused humanitarian services in the nine districts of Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While addressing the audience, Muhammad Asghar Memon, Secretary Planning and Development Department, of the government of Sindh, remarked, “The support from the government of Japan came at a critical time for the women and girls in the flood-affected areas. This contribution significantly helped provide essential relief and protection services, enabling them to assume leadership roles within their communities. Japan’s generosity serves as a testament to the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations.”

Speaking on the occasion, Hattori Masaru, Consul General Japan in Karachi expressed, “The government of Japan remains committed to ensuring women’s human rights and fighting against all forms of gender-based violence. In partnership with UNWOMEN, we have promoted safety and protection, and nurtured the leadership and resilience of the flood-affected women and girls. Japan and UNWOMEN have a long-standing partnership globally, with various collaborations for upholding gender equality, women’s empowerment, and disability inclusion. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to UNWOMEN’s tireless effort and dedication to strengthening women’s leadership and inclusive development in this country.”

Sharmeela Rassool, UN Women Representative in Pakistan, expressed deep gratitude: “We thank the government of Japan for their generous financial support to the flood-affected women and girls located in the most vulnerable districts of Pakistan in 2022. This partnership exemplifies the commitment to ensuring the well-being and empowerment of women and girls in the face of adversity. This support is pivotal in our on-ground efforts towards gender equality and women’s empowerment within the humanitarian- peace-development nexus.”

The funds provided by the Japanese government supports delivery of essential humanitarian services. These services include: psychosocial support, raising awareness of gender-based violence, assistance for survivors of violence, help with application for civic documentation, and entrepreneurship development. The relief goods provided to women include mother kits, baby kits, and inclusion kits.