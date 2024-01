Former lawmaker Shafiq Sher Afridi and four others sustained injuries when their car met with an accident near Landi Kotal on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, the incident took place on the Pak-Afghan highway when the MPA and others were returning from an election campaign.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

After receiving medical aid, all the injured were discharged from the hospital.