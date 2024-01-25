Ex-PM Nawaz says Pakistan faced crisis following his ouster

NANKANA SAHIB/ LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said that Pakistan faced a crisis following his ouster from the prime minister’s office.

Addressing a public gathering at Nankana Sahib, Nawaz Sharif questioned the rationale behind imprisoning a prime minister who played a pivotal role in making Pakistan a nuclear state. He alleged that five judges removed him from office for not accepting a salary from his son, leading to subsequent economic challenges in the country.

Sharif pledged to bring about positive change in Nankana Sahib, outlining plans to transform the city into a model with the establishment of a boy’s degree college and a state-of-the-art cricket stadium. “In our tenure, we successful­ly eliminated loadshedding, curbed terrorism, re­duced inflation, transformed Karachi into a peace­ful city, and constructed new motorways,” he added. On this occasion, Maryam addressed var­ious allegations hurled against her party and its supremo accusing them of conspiring against the then Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “Nawaz didn’t oust you as you shot yourself in the foot [...] You yourself are re­sponsible for destroying your party,” Maryam said.

“Our competition isn’t with any political party or individual; it’s against soaring inflation, the bur­den of Rs120 sugar prices, and the weight of ex­orbitant bills,” Maryam said. Speaking at the ral­ly, Maryam also addressed the allegations against party supremo Nawaz of being a ladla (blue-eyed boy) and said, “It is said that Nawaz is a ladla, yes, but he is a ladla of the masses “.

Recalling her father’s ouster from office in 2017, she stressed that the three-time former prime minister was ousted via a conspiracy, rigging and foul play. “Give Nawaz a chance to serve [you once again],” she added while lamenting on the repeat­ed ouster of the party supremo from the office.