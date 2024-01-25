Ex-PM Nawaz says Pakistan faced crisis following his ouster

NANKANA SAHIB/ LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said that Pakistan faced a crisis following his ouster from the prime minister’s office.
Addressing a public gathering at Nankana Sahib, Nawaz Sharif questioned the rationale behind imprisoning a prime minister who played a pivotal role in making Pakistan a nuclear state. He alleged that five judges removed him from office for not accepting a salary from his son, leading to subsequent economic challenges in the country.
Sharif pledged to bring about positive change in Nankana Sahib, outlining plans to transform the city into a model with the establishment of a boy’s degree college and a state-of-the-art cricket stadium. “In our tenure, we successfully eliminated loadshedding, curbed terrorism, reduced inflation, transformed Karachi into a peaceful city, and constructed new motorways,” he added. On this occasion, Maryam addressed various allegations hurled against her party and its supremo accusing them of conspiring against the then Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “Nawaz didn’t oust you as you shot yourself in the foot [...] You yourself are responsible for destroying your party,” Maryam said.
“Our competition isn’t with any political party or individual; it’s against soaring inflation, the burden of Rs120 sugar prices, and the weight of exorbitant bills,” Maryam said. Speaking at the rally, Maryam also addressed the allegations against party supremo Nawaz of being a ladla (blue-eyed boy) and said, “It is said that Nawaz is a ladla, yes, but he is a ladla of the masses “.
Recalling her father’s ouster from office in 2017, she stressed that the three-time former prime minister was ousted via a conspiracy, rigging and foul play. “Give Nawaz a chance to serve [you once again],” she added while lamenting on the repeated ouster of the party supremo from the office.