Fashion show in Paris honours Pakistan’s rural women artisans

ISLAMABAD - A fashion show in collaboration with renowned designer Omar Mansoor and Kaarvan Crafts Foundation was held on Wednesday at the Embassy of Pakistan, Paris. Ambassador of Paki­stan Asim Iftikhar Ahmad welcomed the guests and highlighted the contri­bution of rural women including arti­sans-entrepreneurs towards national development and shaping the hopes and dreams of millions in Pakistan. The Ambassador noted that known as the ‘cradle of civilization’, Pakistan had a lot to offer to the world when it comes to colorful, versatile and mys­tique arts and crafts. Giving an insight in to how the journey of ‘Culture to Couture’ took shape, the Ambassador introduced the two partners behind the magical fashion show and said that he was extremely delighted to see the way Kaarvan Crafts Foundation Paki­stan promotes women empowerment, while Omar Mansoor has taken up the task of transforming the vision and work of the young generation through creative designing and sustainable quality. Fashion in Pakistan has always been a captivating fusion of tradition and modernity, noted the Ambassador, apprising the guests of Pakistan’s rich heritage of handcrafted clothing and textiles: intricate embroideries, block printing, ajrak, phulkari work, chunri making, ralli and so on. Fashion design­ers are incorporating these artisanal techniques into contemporary designs, giving them a fresh and modern twist. The Ambassador said that fashion is an instant language that can help commu­nicate among different cultures. France and Pakistan share ties in fashion as one is the couture capital of the world while the latter is producer of fine gar­ments for world-renowned brands. For the interest of all he recalled that it was famous French designer Pierre Cardin who designed in 1966 the outfit car­ried by the air hostesses of Pakistan International Airlines. Omar Mansoor whose designs captivated the Parisian audience is a London-based Pakistani fashion designer and is best known for his couture occasion wear. He was the first Pakistani to showcase at London Fashion Week in 2008 and has been credited with re-introducing fusion clothing into modern fashion. Kaarvan Crafts Foundation led by Danish Khan was established in 2004 and it provides life skills to Pakistani rural women. To date Kaarvan has mobilized, trained and capacitated more than 29,000 women in over 1,000 of villages of 26 differ­ent districts across Pakistan. With its Theory of Change revolving around education, enablement and empower­ment of women’s economic capacities. Kaarvan places women at the heart of development. The fashion show held at the Embassy’s beautiful hall enthralled the audience with a diversity of designs and universal appeal. The bond be­tween the designer and the gorgeous models made the dreamy creations come to life appearing even more spec­tacular. In a mix of Pak-France art and culture, the audience was also captivat­ed by a mesmerizing performance by the ever-vivacious opera singer Clara Bellon with her fascinating voice. A documentary featuring testimoni­als of female artisans-at-work facili­tated by Kaarvan was also displayed. Guests were treated with traditional mouth-watering Pakistani cuisine. A large number of people from differ­ent walks of life including French of­ficials and friends, diplomats, fashion and business circles, students and me­dia attended the fashion show.