Fog disrupts flights across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The dense fog wreaked havoc on international and domestic flight operations in Pakistan on Wednesday, causing wide­spread disruptions and delays at various airports across the country. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has report­ed that a series of diversions, cancellations and delays oc­curred, impacting both in­bound and outbound flights. A spokesman of CAA said that among the affected flights, the SIF-743 from Dammam to La­hore was diverted to Karachi, while several others faced de­lays and cancellations due to the challenging weath­er conditions. The dense fog, described by the CAA spokesman, led to significant disruptions at airports, affect­ing the travel plans of numer­ous passengers. The Sharjah Lahore found itself diverted to Karachi, reflecting the se­verity of the weather condi­tions. The fog, creating visi­bility challenges, prompted a cascade of delays, with flights experiencing extended wait times. At Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport, the vis­ibility plummeted to a mere 100 meters, causing signifi­cant operational challenges.