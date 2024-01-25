Fog disrupts flights across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The dense fog wreaked havoc on international and domestic flight operations in Pakistan on Wednesday, causing widespread disruptions and delays at various airports across the country. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has reported that a series of diversions, cancellations and delays occurred, impacting both inbound and outbound flights. A spokesman of CAA said that among the affected flights, the SIF-743 from Dammam to Lahore was diverted to Karachi, while several others faced delays and cancellations due to the challenging weather conditions. The dense fog, described by the CAA spokesman, led to significant disruptions at airports, affecting the travel plans of numerous passengers. The Sharjah Lahore found itself diverted to Karachi, reflecting the severity of the weather conditions. The fog, creating visibility challenges, prompted a cascade of delays, with flights experiencing extended wait times. At Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport, the visibility plummeted to a mere 100 meters, causing significant operational challenges.