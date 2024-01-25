Thursday, January 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Four drug peddlers nabbed, hashish recovered: Police

Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Multan Police claimed on Wednesday to have appre­hended four drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours. According to police sources, a special crackdown was launched against the drug peddles, during which, four drug peddlers Muham­mad Shakir, Muhammad Akbar, Bilal and Waqas were apprehended by City Jalalpur Pirwala and Kup police sta­tions, respectively. The po­lice have also recovered over four kilogramme hashish from their possession. Sepa­rate cases have been regis­tered against the criminals with the concerned police stations; however, the CPO Sadiq Ali has directed offi­cers to continue the crack­down without any discrimi­nation, police sources added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1706070284.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024