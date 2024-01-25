Four drug peddlers nabbed, hashish recovered: Police

MULTAN - Multan Police claimed on Wednesday to have appre­hended four drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours. According to police sources, a special crackdown was launched against the drug peddles, during which, four drug peddlers Muham­mad Shakir, Muhammad Akbar, Bilal and Waqas were apprehended by City Jalalpur Pirwala and Kup police sta­tions, respectively. The po­lice have also recovered over four kilogramme hashish from their possession. Sepa­rate cases have been regis­tered against the criminals with the concerned police stations; however, the CPO Sadiq Ali has directed offi­cers to continue the crack­down without any discrimi­nation, police sources added.