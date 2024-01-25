Gohar Ejaz assumes charge of interim interior minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries & Production Gohar Ejaz on Wednesday assumed the charge of interim interior minister following an approval of the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business 1973, has assigned the portfolio of interior to Gohar Ejaz with immediate effect, says a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

The Ministry of Interior in a statement said that the interim interior minister held an introductory meeting with the officials after assuming the charge of his office. The minister was briefed about the working of the ministry and its attached departments, it added.

The Ministry of Interior had been without a minister for the last five weeks when caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti resigned on December 15 to contest the election on a seat of Balochistan Assembly. Since then, the caretaker prime minister had not been able to appoint a full-time interior minister.

According to the Rules of Business, the prime minister himself is the incharge minister of any ministry that is not assigned to anyone.