The hearing of Toshakhana references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani was adjourned without proceedings on Wednesday.

Details indicate that the hearing of Toshakhana references against former president Asif Ali Zardari, and former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani was adjourned due to the unavailability of the judge.

The case's hearing has been adjourned until Feb 13.