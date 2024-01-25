Thursday, January 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hub71-backed ABHI establishes Abu Dhabi HQ

APP
January 25, 2024
Business, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Hub71-backed ABHI, an embed­ded finance platform founded in Pakistan, is advancing to its next growth stage by establishing its global HQ in Abu Dhabi with sup­port from the Abu Dhabi Invest­ment Office (ADIO) to grow its international operations.

ABHI joined Hub71, Abu Dha­bi’s global tech ecosystem, in 2022 where the company flour­ished by tapping into an exten­sive network of corporations, investment partners and govern­ment entities, unlocking the ad­vantages of Abu Dhabi’s market­place. The UAE’s capital supports the growth of companies at all stages through partnerships and collaboration as part of a broad ecosystem of national champions and investors working together to expand support for high-growth companies from incep­tion to IPO. ABHI is now working with Hub71’s strategic partner ADIO as the FinTech scales up its operations to capture growth op­portunities in emerging markets.

IHC reserves verdict on Imran trial in jail

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1706070284.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024