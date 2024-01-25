Hub71-backed ABHI establishes Abu Dhabi HQ

LAHORE - Hub71-backed ABHI, an embed­ded finance platform founded in Pakistan, is advancing to its next growth stage by establishing its global HQ in Abu Dhabi with sup­port from the Abu Dhabi Invest­ment Office (ADIO) to grow its international operations.

ABHI joined Hub71, Abu Dha­bi’s global tech ecosystem, in 2022 where the company flour­ished by tapping into an exten­sive network of corporations, investment partners and govern­ment entities, unlocking the ad­vantages of Abu Dhabi’s market­place. The UAE’s capital supports the growth of companies at all stages through partnerships and collaboration as part of a broad ecosystem of national champions and investors working together to expand support for high-growth companies from incep­tion to IPO. ABHI is now working with Hub71’s strategic partner ADIO as the FinTech scales up its operations to capture growth op­portunities in emerging markets.