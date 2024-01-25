Hub71-backed ABHI establishes Abu Dhabi HQ

LAHORE - Hub71-backed ABHI, an embedded finance platform founded in Pakistan, is advancing to its next growth stage by establishing its global HQ in Abu Dhabi with support from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to grow its international operations.
ABHI joined Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, in 2022 where the company flourished by tapping into an extensive network of corporations, investment partners and government entities, unlocking the advantages of Abu Dhabi’s marketplace. The UAE’s capital supports the growth of companies at all stages through partnerships and collaboration as part of a broad ecosystem of national champions and investors working together to expand support for high-growth companies from inception to IPO. ABHI is now working with Hub71’s strategic partner ADIO as the FinTech scales up its operations to capture growth opportunities in emerging markets.