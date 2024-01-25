IGP collaborates with KATI to transform Korangi Industrial Area into model zone

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, engaged in a comprehensive meeting with a 5-member delegation from the Ko­rangi Association of Trade & Indus­tries (KATI), addressing ongoing business challenges and exploring mutual interests at the Central Po­lice Office (CPO) Karachi. During the discussion, KATI extended a warm invitation to IGP Sindh, urging him to witness operational dynamics at KATI. Graciously accepting, IGP Sindh assured a prompt visit to the indus­trial hub. A proposal to transform the Korangi industrial area into a Model Zone was endorsed by IGP Sindh, who committed to actionable steps. Collaborative strategies, SOPs, and a focus on completion before upcoming elections were emphasized during the discussion. Sindh IGP stressed the timeliness of promoting community policing and acknowledged Sindh Police’s pivotal role in championing public interest. The need to eradicate societal mafias through strengthened systems was highlighted, with a call for unity against these forces. De­spite socio-economic challenges, IGP Sindh reaffirmed a dual commitment to public safety and fostering a con­ducive business environment. Ongo­ing efforts to digitize traffic systems and create a human-free system were disclosed, emphasizing consistent co­operation in this regard. The meeting, attended by DIGP - Establishment, underscored collective responsibility to create a favorable environment and fight against societal challenges.