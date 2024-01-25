IGP islamabad distribute commendation certificates

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (IC­CPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Wednesday distributed commen­dation certificates and cash prizes among 114 officers and officials who showed outstand­ing performance in the operation division during the year 2023. In this regard, a cer­emony was held at Po­lice Lines Headquarters Islamabad, which was attended by ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan as the chief guest, while CPO Law and Order, AIG Lo­gistics, AIG General, AIG Establishment, SSP Op­erations, DPOs, SDPOs and other officials.