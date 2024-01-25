IGP islamabad distribute commendation certificates

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Wednesday distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among 114 officers and officials who showed outstanding performance in the operation division during the year 2023. In this regard, a ceremony was held at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad, which was attended by ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan as the chief guest, while CPO Law and Order, AIG Logistics, AIG General, AIG Establishment, SSP Operations, DPOs, SDPOs and other officials.