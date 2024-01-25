IHC reserves verdict on Imran trial in jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reserved its verdict in Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petitions against his jail trial in the Toshkhana and Al-Qadir cases.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of Imran’s petitions against his jail trial notification in Toshkhana and Al-Qadir cases. Imran filed the petitions through his counsel Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate. During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Advocate Shoaib Shaheen presented his arguments on the petitions. He adopted the stance that they do not say that the jail trial cannot be conducted but following the pa­rameters [for it] is necessary. He said that the jail tri­al is held in extraordinary circumstances, which re­quires a judicial order in which the relevant judge states those extraordinary circumstances. Oppos­ing his arguments, the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) said that the trial of NAB cases is being con­ducted in an open court at the Adiala prison, where the former prime minister remains incarcerated.

Shaheen contended that the NAB had no au­thority to write to the federal government seek­ing a jail trial. He added that if the NAB had any reason, it should have placed them before the rel­evant court and then the court would have decid­ed after looking at these circumstances. He con­tinued that a two-member bench of the IHC had given a decision on the same legal point in the ci­pher case, which has not been overruled by the Su­preme Court and is binding on this court as well.

AGP Mansoor Awan informed the court that there were Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube screenshots that proved the media was being given access to the trial. Shoaib argued that there was no court order re­lated to the jail trial. He said a notification was issued when the references had not even been filed, arguing that the malice was clear. At this, the IHC CJ said that there is no doubt that the jail trial is conducted in ex­traordinary circumstances. Later, the court reserved its verdict in the petitions. Imran’s petition stated that the notifications of jail trials in the cases, issued on November 14 and 28 respectively, were unlawful and malicious. He prayed to the court that the jail tri­al notifications be nullified and urged the court to is­sue a stay order to halt the proceedings.