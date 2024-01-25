Thursday, January 25, 2024
IHC temporarily restores DC's authority to issue MPO

IHC temporarily restores DC's authority to issue MPO
11:07 AM | January 25, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday temporarily restored the authority of the deputy commissioner to issue MPO (Maintenance of Public Order).

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the order on an application to stay the earlier verdict of a single bench.

It may be recalled that Justice Babar Sattar declared the authority of Islamabad DC to issue MPO illegal. The chief commissioner and home secretary have filed an intra-court appeal against the decision. 

