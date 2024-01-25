Thursday, January 25, 2024
Imran Ashraf's gesture at Mazaq Raat stage wins hearts

Imran Ashraf's gesture at Mazaq Raat stage wins hearts
Web Desk
10:15 PM | January 25, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Popular show ‘Mazaq Raat’ continues to win praise from all and sundry. 

Recently, the beautiful gesture of host Imran Ashraf added to the glory of the show with netizens expressing approbation and celebrities singing laurels. 

Imran Ashraf took permission from a girl's parents before touching her during the programme for which the host is being praised on social media.

The host sits on the stage and gives microphone to a girl sitting in the audience and calls her. Before touching the little girl named Muntsha, Ashraf sought permission from her parents and said, "Can I touch? Is it allowed?"

The girl's parents gave permission to the host and then Imran Ashraf continued the series of questions and answers with the girl. The girl also recited a poem for Imran Ashraf and the hall erupted with applause.

Social media users are appreciating the host for taking permission from the parents before touching the girl.

Famous Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain wrote, "Asking for permission before touching baby girl is the best act I have seen for a long time."

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1706155895.jpg

