Influence of technology in our daily lives is beyond imagination: KU VC

KARACHI - The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mah­mood Iraqi said that the influence of technology in our daily lives is more than we think and it is impossible to imagine the life without technology in today’s era. He expressed these views while addressing the certifi­cate distribution ceremony on the completion of the first batch of the IAB Program graduates at the KU Au­dio Visual Centre on Wednesday.

The Hazza Institute of Technology in collaboration with the Information Science and Technology Department of the Government of Sindh, and the University of Karachi arranged the IT training program under the banner of “IT Industry-Academia Bridge Pro­gram” for the students of the Depart­ment of Computer Science.

Professor Iraqi said that by utiliz­ing their skills, try to become job pro­viders rather than job seekers.

Meanwhile, the provincial Secre­tary of Information and Technology Department Abu Bakar Ahmed said that Pakistan currently does not have any products that we can launch or export to the world, but we are fortu­nate that Pakistan is self-sufficient in manpower and we can use this force in the IT field. By developing skills, we can create a revolution in the field of IT and help in the country’s development.

“The government of Sindh is trying to develop the skills in people associ­ated with the IT sector so that these people can contribute to the devel­opment of Pakistan’s economy along with getting jobs in and outside the country.”

Earlier, the Executive Director of HIT Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry said that a few people associated with Pakistan’s IT industry managed to get US$3.2 billion by creating a small app of 25 MB. But, as the company was registered abroad, we could not get any direct financial benefit from the creation of the IT-based company and its product.

On this occasion, the HIT Manag­ing Director Azhar Iqbal Sindhu said that there are numerous IT oppor­tunities in Pakistan. Still, we need to enhance our skills to get maximum advantages from it. He informed the audience that after the United States, the largest IT infrastructure develop­ment is taking place in Saudi Arabia which has immense job opportuni­ties. He stressed that it is necessary to develop more skillful manpower in the IT sector so that they can play their role in the improvement of Pak­istan’s economy.

WOMAN, DAUGHTER DIE INKARACHI ROAD TRAGEDY

A woman along with her daugh­ter died and her husband and two children sustained injuries after a speeding trailer ran over them in Karachi’s Korangi, on Wednesday, rescue officials said.

As per details, four members of a family were returning home from a marriage function on a motorbike, when a trailer hit them in Korangi.

As a result, woman named Nadia, and her 15-year-old daughter Shu­maila died on the spot, while the man and his two other children mi­raculously remained safe. The driver of the trailer, Tahir, has been arrest­ed by Zaman Town police following the horrific road accident.

Narrating the deadly road crash that took the lives of his wife and daughter, man named Niaz said they were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony when a trailer hit them. After being hit by the trailer my bike slipped and the trailer ran over my wife and daughter, Niaz said with teary eyes. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.