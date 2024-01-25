Interior Minister directs to peaceful environment to the citizens in ICT

Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz has directed administration of Islamabad Capital Territory to ensure better health facilities and peaceful environment to the citizens.

He was talking to delegation comprising Interior Secretary, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Inspector General Islamabad in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to ICT police spokesman, the Interior minister said Islamabad police and district administration should play full role for the better and peaceful quality of life of the citizens in Islamabad.

The Interior Minister directed the district administration to establish more Sasta Bazars in Islamabad.

All the consumer items available at the utility stores will also be provided in the Sunday market.