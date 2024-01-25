Internet is not happy with Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar snub for 'Barbie'

The 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced, and while many films are celebrating their nods, the buzz is largely about the notable exclusions in this year's list.

‘Barbie’, a film that became the highest-grossing film of 2023, has found itself at the centre of controversy due to the Oscars overlooking its director Greta Gerwig and lead actress Margot Robbie for the top honours. The internet didn’t hold back their thoughts regarding the topic.

Despite its commercial success and cultural impact, ‘Barbie’ was snubbed in the Best Director and Best Actress categories, sparking uproar among fans and industry insiders alike.

The film, which presents a satirical take on gender roles and the patriarchy through the lens of the iconic doll's world, seemed to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Yet, the Academy's decision to exclude Gerwig and Robbie from individual recognition has led to a wave of criticism, with many pointing out the irony that the snub reflects the very themes of rebellion against patriarchal norms that ‘Barbie’ explores.

The internet was abuzz with reactions, including videos and memes, expressing disappointment and frustration over the snubs.

While the film did receive nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay (for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), and Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), the conversation has been dominated by the absence of Gerwig and Robbie from their respective categories.

Gosling's nomination for his role as Ken, who, alongside Robbie's Barbie, confronts and challenges societal expectations, adds another layer to the discussion, as some feel it underscores the film's message about gender inequality.