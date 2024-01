SIALKOT - Cen­tral Information Secretary Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and candidate from NA-70 Sialkot constituency Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the IPP is ready to give a big surprise in the 2024 elections. “The people of my constituency always stand with me, no matter which party I join, because they know that wherever Dr. Fir­dous Ashiq Awan stands, she stands for betterment of people of her constitu­ency and to improve their quality of life,” she said.