Thursday, January 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Iran’s aggression

January 25, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

The airstrikes by Iran on Pak­istani soil, which resulted in the killing of two children, estab­lish the fact that Iran is on a self-harming mission by violating Pak­istan’s territorial integrity. Since Iran’s foreign affairs are excep­tionally complicated, the entire Western bloc has blacklisted Iran for varied reasons. 

Regardless of the problems on our borders, Iran’s act of aggres­sion against Pakistan should not be tolerated, and Pakistan did strike back. These strikes and wars are of no benefit to both Muslim countries, as both nations are struggling socially and eco­nomically. It is high time that we must resolve issues on the table rather than kill each other on bor­ders. Give peace a chance.

NASIR SOOMRO, 

Sindh.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1706070284.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024