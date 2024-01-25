Iran’s aggression

The airstrikes by Iran on Pak­istani soil, which resulted in the killing of two children, estab­lish the fact that Iran is on a self-harming mission by violating Pak­istan’s territorial integrity. Since Iran’s foreign affairs are excep­tionally complicated, the entire Western bloc has blacklisted Iran for varied reasons.

Regardless of the problems on our borders, Iran’s act of aggres­sion against Pakistan should not be tolerated, and Pakistan did strike back. These strikes and wars are of no benefit to both Muslim countries, as both nations are struggling socially and eco­nomically. It is high time that we must resolve issues on the table rather than kill each other on bor­ders. Give peace a chance.

NASIR SOOMRO,

Sindh.