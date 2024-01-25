Iran’s aggression

The airstrikes by Iran on Pakistani soil, which resulted in the killing of two children, establish the fact that Iran is on a self-harming mission by violating Pakistan’s territorial integrity. Since Iran’s foreign affairs are exceptionally complicated, the entire Western bloc has blacklisted Iran for varied reasons.
Regardless of the problems on our borders, Iran’s act of aggression against Pakistan should not be tolerated, and Pakistan did strike back. These strikes and wars are of no benefit to both Muslim countries, as both nations are struggling socially and economically. It is high time that we must resolve issues on the table rather than kill each other on borders. Give peace a chance.
NASIR SOOMRO,
Sindh.