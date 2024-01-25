Thursday, January 25, 2024
Jazz announces launch of its groundbreaking GameNow app

January 25, 2024
LAHORE  -  Jazz, Pakistan’s largest digital op­erator, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking GameNow app, set to revolutionize the gam­ing landscape for over 30 million enthusiasts who will get to enjoy exclusive gaming content with varying payment options. The in­novative app promises a seamless and immersive gaming experi­ence, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of the vibrant gaming community in Pakistan.

With a dynamic blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, GameNow is more than just another gaming app, offering a comprehensive platform designed to deliver diverse gaming experi­ences and create a robust local gaming ecosystem. The platform covers various gaming categories, including casual, hyper-casual, multiplayer, game streaming, and esports games to cater to a wide array of gaming preferences. The platform also offers flexible pay­ment options to users in Pakistan.

Sharing his thoughts on the de­velopment, Ali Fahd, Head of Mar­keting at Jazz, said, “With over 30 million users, the gaming land­scape in Pakistan has flourished, thanks to Jazz Super 4G services and the innovative GameNow Platform. Proudly introducing the groundbreaking GameNow app, Jazz reaffirms its commit­ment to delivering an unmatched gaming experience, showcasing our dedication to elevating digi­tal entertainment and connectiv­ity for our valued users.”

