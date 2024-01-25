Thursday, January 25, 2024
JI manifesto ensures basic rights of common citizen: Senator Mushtaq

Ahmad Nabi
January 25, 2024
Khyber  -  Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, a central figure in Jammat-e-Islami, emphasized the party’s commitment to securing the fundamental rights of citizens rather than serving rulers who have exploited the nation for over seven decades. Speaking at a public gathering in Takia, Sultan Khel village of Landi Kotal during an election campaign, Senator Mushtaq outlined the party’s goal of transforming the country into a true Islamic welfare state. The vision encompasses equal rights for all citizens, including access to free quality education, healthcare, and affordable justice.

Senator Mushtaq asserted that if Jammat-e-Islami assumes power, it will liberate the nation from what he referred to as US and European slavery. He also pledged to address the disproportionate privileges enjoyed by the elite class.

Criticizing former parliamentarians from Khyber district, he highlighted the continued deprivation of basic necessities like potable water, health, and education facilities for the tribesmen, labeling it as unjust.

Encouraging voters in Khyber district, Senator Mushtaq urged them to support JI candidates and avoid those with a history of embezzlement in development funds. Expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s restrictive policy at Torkham border, he called for economic opportunities for locals. JI candidates for NA-27 and PK-69, Shah Faisal Afridi and Haji Muqtader Shah Afridi, also addressed the gathering

Ahmad Nabi

