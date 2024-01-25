KMU’s Public Health Institute begins academic year 2024

PESHAWAR - The Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences (IPH&SS) at Khyber Medical University (KMU) has officially commenced the academic year 2024, welcoming new cohorts of Master of Public Health, MPhil Community Dentistry, and BS Public Health students.
An engaging orientation session took place on Wednesday, providing comprehensive insights into the academic programs and acquainting students with the enriching academic and social environment at IPH&SS KMU. Faculty members, including Vice-Chancellor KMU and Dean Prof Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Director and Associate Prof Dr. Khalid Rehman, HoD Family Medicine and Associate Prof Dr. Abdul Jalil, Assistant Prof Dr. Maria Ishaq, and lecturer Shiraz Fazid, delivered insightful and inspiring messages, setting a positive tone for the fresh batch’s academic journey.
The orientation focused on familiarizing new students with the faculty, staff, cutting-edge learning resources, and the vibrant academic landscape at KMU IPH&SS. A significant part of the session emphasized the institute’s code of conduct, providing guidance on expected behavior, ethical standards, and core values.
This emphasis underscores the institute’s commitment to fostering a respectful and conducive learning environment. Dr. Ikram, coordinator for MPH, played a pivotal role in organizing the event, ensuring its seamless execution and success.
Prof Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Vice-Chancellor, and Dean, warmly welcomed the new students to the transformative journey at IPH&SS, aligning their academic pursuit with the institute’s commitment to excellence in public health education. Dr. Khalid, Director and Associate Professor, stressed the importance of professionalism and integrity, encouraging students to embrace these values for a collaborative and enriching academic experience.