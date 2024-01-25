KMU’s Public Health Institute begins academic year 2024

PESHAWAR - The Institute of Public Health and Social Scienc­es (IPH&SS) at Khyber Medical University (KMU) has officially commenced the academic year 2024, welcoming new co­horts of Master of Public Health, MPhil Communi­ty Dentistry, and BS Pub­lic Health students.

An engaging orienta­tion session took place on Wednesday, providing comprehensive insights into the academic pro­grams and acquainting students with the enrich­ing academic and social environment at IPH&SS KMU. Faculty members, including Vice-Chancel­lor KMU and Dean Prof Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Direc­tor and Associate Prof Dr. Khalid Rehman, HoD Family Medicine and As­sociate Prof Dr. Abdul Jal­il, Assistant Prof Dr. Ma­ria Ishaq, and lecturer Shiraz Fazid, delivered insightful and inspiring messages, setting a pos­itive tone for the fresh batch’s academic journey.

The orientation fo­cused on familiariz­ing new students with the faculty, staff, cut­ting-edge learning re­sources, and the vibrant academic landscape at KMU IPH&SS. A signifi­cant part of the session emphasized the insti­tute’s code of conduct, providing guidance on expected behavior, eth­ical standards, and core values.

This emphasis under­scores the institute’s commitment to fos­tering a respectful and conducive learning en­vironment. Dr. Ikram, coordinator for MPH, played a pivotal role in organizing the event, en­suring its seamless exe­cution and success.

Prof Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Vice-Chancellor, and Dean, warmly welcomed the new students to the transformative jour­ney at IPH&SS, aligning their academic pursuit with the institute’s com­mitment to excellence in public health educa­tion. Dr. Khalid, Director and Associate Professor, stressed the importance of professionalism and integrity, encouraging students to embrace these values for a collab­orative and enriching ac­ademic experience.